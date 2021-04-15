Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,600 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,712,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,762. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.16. The stock has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

