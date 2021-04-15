Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $19.33 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

Mastercard stock traded up $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $386.37. The stock had a trading volume of 66,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,508. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a market capitalization of $383.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

