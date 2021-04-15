Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $8.66 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $250.46. The stock had a trading volume of 194,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,341. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.83. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

