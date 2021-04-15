Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $133.43. 132,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $210.35 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.