Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $204.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.62. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.