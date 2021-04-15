LSI Industries (LYTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $226.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.