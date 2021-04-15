LTO Network Trading 8% Lower This Week (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 8% lower against the dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $209.00 million and $17.61 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00066422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.00733427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00033197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00037976 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,251,295 coins and its circulating supply is 280,500,020 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

