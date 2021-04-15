Luceco (LON:LUCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $315.32

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315.32 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09), with a volume of 132412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.44. The company has a market capitalization of £503.30 million and a PE ratio of 17.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider John Hornby sold 9,000,000 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total value of £23,580,000 ($30,807,420.96). Also, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

