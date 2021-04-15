Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Short Interest Down 72.6% in March

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGDF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,428. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Lumina Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.91.
Lumina Gold Company Profile
