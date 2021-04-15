Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in March

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 610,000 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the March 15th total of 1,108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Shares of FTMNF traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $9.08. 8,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

