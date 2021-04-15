Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lundin Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

TSE LUG opened at C$10.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -41.54. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Paul Mcrae bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares in the company, valued at C$112,612.50. Also, Senior Officer David Dicaire sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$146,910.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$442,328.84. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,800 shares of company stock worth $1,740,171.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

