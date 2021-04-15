Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Lundin Mining traded as high as C$15.56 and last traded at C$15.51, with a volume of 1546556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.63.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.60.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley purchased 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,612.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at C$1,345,272.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$690.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

