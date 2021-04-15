Lunes Market Capitalization Tops $4.74 Million (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Lunes has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $5,341.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Lunes Coin Profile
LUNES is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lunes
