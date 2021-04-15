M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 978.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

MDC stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.78%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

