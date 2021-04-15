MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $9,022,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $20,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

