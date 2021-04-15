Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Update

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCESF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032. Macro Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

