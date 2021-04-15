Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Update

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MCESF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032. Macro Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.
About Macro Enterprises
