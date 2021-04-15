MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 5.2%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.38. Approximately 21,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 817,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.