Maker (MKR) Trading 65.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a market cap of $3.64 billion and $1.30 billion worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,658.28 or 0.05777382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

