Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,442 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for about 3.9% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Manulife Financial worth $66,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

