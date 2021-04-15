MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Tops $0.18

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 15th. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $56.11 million and approximately $324,701.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00067879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.94 or 0.00278928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.51 or 0.00734255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,280.94 or 0.99303550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.03 or 0.00849886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

