MAP Protocol (MAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $624,580.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.46 million and approximately $624,580.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00271552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00739315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,168.70 or 0.99554199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.43 or 0.00867029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars.

