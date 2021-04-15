Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Get Marfrig Global Foods alerts:

About Marfrig Global Foods

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.