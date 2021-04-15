Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Marfrig Global Foods has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.
About Marfrig Global Foods
Further Reading: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.