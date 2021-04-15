MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $558.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $558.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $534.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.60. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $393.99 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

