MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $558.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $570.00 to $558.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $534.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.60. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $393.99 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 0.41.
In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
