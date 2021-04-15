Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Downgraded by Raymond James

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MMC. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.01. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $126.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

