Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.28

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.28 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 97.95 ($1.28). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 97.30 ($1.27), with a volume of 2,280,281 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MARS shares. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.28. The firm has a market cap of £616.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.71.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

