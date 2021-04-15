Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in March

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DRKOF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,342. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16. Martello Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on Martello Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

