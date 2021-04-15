Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 22,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,871.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

