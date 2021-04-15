Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 3.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. The company had a trading volume of 227,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

