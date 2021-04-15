Martin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 2.3% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.46. 17,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $230.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

