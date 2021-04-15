Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230,420 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 60,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 317,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Masco by 52.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $62.48 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $63.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.97.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

