MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.38. MasTec has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $101.75.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

