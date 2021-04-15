Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $378.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.78 and a 200 day moving average of $342.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 784,272 shares of company stock valued at $260,633,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

