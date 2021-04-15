MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.34% of MasterCraft Boat worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 265,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $4,889,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

MCFT opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $528.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.26. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $32.25.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. On average, analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.