Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.83-1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. Matson also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.83-1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $68.48. 160,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $317,189 in the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

