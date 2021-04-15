Mattel (MAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,043.00 and a beta of 1.43.
About Mattel
Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.
