Maverick Chain Reaches One Day Volume of $4,011.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Maverick Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $407,478.85 and approximately $4,011.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 63.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00278929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.00745986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,378.80 or 0.99867744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.65 or 0.00850345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Maverick Chain Coin Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 coins. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

