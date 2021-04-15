MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $265,315.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,922.56 or 1.00137640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011705 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.13 or 0.00503110 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.02 or 0.00921479 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.78 or 0.00329082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00145272 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003859 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

