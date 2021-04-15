Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after buying an additional 754,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
MXIM stock opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.
Maxim Integrated Products Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
