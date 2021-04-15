Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after buying an additional 754,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after buying an additional 653,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $94.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.04 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

