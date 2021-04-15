M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.04

Shares of M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.04 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.95). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.94), with a volume of 204,096 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.55 million and a PE ratio of -148.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Gareth Davis bought 8,470 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450.90 ($16,267.18). Also, insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 20,000 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87). Insiders have purchased 590,268 shares of company stock worth $53,825,112 over the last three months.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

