McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.72

Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.72 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 91.40 ($1.19). McBride shares last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 124,422 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £157.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 75.72.

About McBride (LON:MCB)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

