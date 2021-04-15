McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,057. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $232.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day moving average of $216.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

