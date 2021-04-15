McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 56,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,276,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 113,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

