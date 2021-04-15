Mdex (MDX) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00005852 BTC on popular exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $704.07 million and $290.01 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00068094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.36 or 0.00285201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.00733422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,671.15 or 0.99651971 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $533.74 or 0.00848691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

