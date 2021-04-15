MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MDJM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,319. MDJM has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MDJM as of its most recent SEC filing.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

