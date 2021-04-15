MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediWound by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. 53,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,058. The company has a market cap of $140.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDWD. Aegis began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

