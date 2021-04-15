Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

