MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to $8.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.47% from the stock’s previous close.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 99,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,306. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

