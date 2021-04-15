MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.59.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.70. 1,214,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0447272 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.