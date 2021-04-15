MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on MEG. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.59.
MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.70. 1,214,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.
In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.