MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

MEG traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.70. 1,214,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.0447272 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

