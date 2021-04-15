MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.
MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.
MEG traded down C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.70. 1,214,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$8.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
