MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.59.

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.69.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.0447272 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

